Infos lié à la lutte anti-nuk

[English below]

Le 8 Juillet aura lieu le rendu du procès visant à annuler la vente de l’Affranchie.

L’Affranchie à été achetée il y a environ 3 ans par deux personnes opposantes au projet Cigeo. Depuis la maison est collective. C’est un des lieux de vie ainsi que d’activités de la lutte contre le projet Cigeo.

C’est la SAFER qui veut annuler cette vente.

En ce qu’on appel la fRance, quand un bâtiment ou un terrain qui peut être agricole est vendu, la SAFER peut empêcher la vente et récupérer le bien. Soit disant pour protéger l’agriculture.

La SAFER rachète des fermes a Bure et aux alentours depuis quelques années et les laisse vide. Elle prétend acquérir ces terrains pour aider a réimplanter les agriculteurs sur le territoire quand le projet aura lieu. Oui oui, ce projet qui n’est pas encore « lancé ».

La SAFER veut donc, avec l’Affranchie et son terrain qui fait moins de 2500 m², rendre aux agris un peu des 800 hectares de terres cultivable que le projet Cigeo détruira. [ cf CIGEO « coffre fort géologique » Démystifier le mythe par un Collectif d’auteur.e.s ]

Rien d’étonnant que, dans se théâtre qu’on appel démocratie, deux entités financées par l’etat s’entraident pour arriver à leurs fins.

Il y a de fort risque que la soit disant justice rende la SAFER propriétaire de l’Affranchie.

Ensuit, une procédure d’expulsion devra être lancer si des habitant.e.s y vivent.

Cette probable saisie est une forme de répression à l’opposition. Peut être que leur motivation est due au fait que, comme un sale keuf de merde à dit à un.e copaine : « Lutter contre le nucléaire c’est s’attaquer a la sûreté de l’etat et donc directement à l’etat de droit [...] »

A bientôt !

+ d’infos sur le projet sur bureburebure.info

SAFER : Société d’aménagement foncier et d’établissement rural

Cigeo : centre industriel de stockage geologique

ANDRA: Agence national pour la gestion des déchets radioactifs ou Arnaque Nationale pour la gestion de la Déforestation Rapide

______________

On July 8, the trial to annul the sale of L'Affranchie will take place.

L'Affranchie was bought about 3 years ago by two people opposed to the Cigeo project. Since then, the house is collective. It is one of the places of life as well as of activities of the fight against the Cigeo project.

It is the SAFER which wants to cancel this sale.

In so-called France, when a building or a piece of land that may be agricultural is sold, the SAFER can prevent the sale and recover the property. They say this is to protect agriculture.

SAFER has been buying up farms in and around Bure for a few years and leaving them empty. It claims to acquire these lands to help re-establish farmers on the territory when the project takes place. Yes, this project has not yet been "launched".

The SAFER wants to give back to the farmers, with l'Affranchie and the 2500m² of land, some of the 800 hectares of cultivable land that the Cigeo project will destroy. [ cf Cigeo " geological vault " Demystifying the myth by a Collective of authors ]It is not surprising that, in this theater called democracy, two entities financed by the state help each other to achieve their ends.

There is a strong risk that the so-called justice will make the SAFER the owner of L'Affranchie.

Then, an eviction procedure will have to be launched if the residents live there.

This probable seizure is a form of repression to the opposition. Maybe their motivation is due to the fact that, as a shithead cops said to a friend: "Fighting against nuclear power is attacking the security of the state and therefore directly the state [...]".

See you soon!

+ More information on the project on bureburebure.info

SAFER: Société d'aménagement foncier et d'établissement rural

Cigeo: industrial center for geological storage

ANDRA: National Agency for the Management of Radioactive Waste or National Scam for the Management of Rapid Deforestation