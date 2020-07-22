Attaques massives de DDOS contre Indymedia DE :... Est-ce que de.indymedia.org cède ?
Mis a jour : le mercredi 22 juillet 2020 à 21:42
Informatique
Médias
Lieux: allemagne
NO. That’s exactly what we have been and will be doing. We are fighting against the 6th DDoS attack this year and we are also fending off this one. This takes time and energy, because the infrastructure has to be adapted.
Thanks to the extensive support of the hosters, some of whom are also affected, we are making good progress. Nevertheless, we cannot exactly say when we will be back on the net.
Originally published by Barrikade Info. Translated by Enough 14.
At this point a BIG THANK YOU to the brave and courageous donors!
The costs of the running operation for the coming period are covered, which made us very happy
In the last six months more and more funds were raised to silence us. They, the aggressors (the far-right and their party friends, up to federal authorities and government representatives), apparently see it as a possibility to use malicious technical means to silence one of the voices of the counter-public view.
As the specialized media writes, the daily price for a DDoS attack is 200 – 400 € per day. This makes these vicious attacks simple and affordable. Violence and money is what the right has always operated with.
Whether threatening letters – DDoS attacks or bans – we do not give in.
This will not work !
We provide the emancipatory resistance in all its different forms an OPEN-POSTING-PLATFORM to make the content and practical critique against the ruling system public.
The analysis and (practical) critique in the German-speaking world “formulates” itself against structural racist, patriarchal, life-destroying and capitalist rule in ALL its forms of violence. This includes the representative bourgeois-democratic national state order and its organs of order (including the police, courts and the BfV [1]).
Attacking this order with all political means in order to create an emancipated, socially just, life-enabling world, which is FREE from oppression and exploitation, is the goal of every liberation movement. Whether a movement meets these requirements is measured by its strategic steps and the means it uses.
It must be possible to negotiate these publicly in order to discuss the objectives, to critically accompany and transform them in solidarity.
For this purpose, publicity is fundamentally necessary and theoretically also guaranteed in the representative-democratic bourgeois national state order. As well as the fact that people are granted a fundamental right to information.
Only when it comes to transforming the violent national order (i.e. constitution) into a socially just and emancipatory society free from oppression and exploitation, the entire apparatus of power and repression comes into play to silence the counter-public sphere.
And this is where we, who make COUNTER-PUBLICITY possible, come into play.
As long as the court reporting of the public broadcasters works and news is produced according to market criteria, there is no danger.
The danger only comes when the content and practical critique of the ruling system materializes in the form of an OPEN-POSTING PLATFORM. The content-related and practical critique always refers to the prevailing relationships of power and decisions and their apologists.
It is therefore not surprising that the AFD submitted a de.Indymedia ban proposal to German parliament on July 1 [2]. In this motion, it constructs lies and fake news, as they have become the normality of far-right reality. In spite of this or exactly because of this, Horst [3] has adopted the far-right construct and condemns “the violence of making public” and puts the Verfassungsschutz [1] on a public institution protected by the constitution.
_________
Notes
[1] The Federal Office for the Protection of the Constitution (German: Bundesamt für Verfassungsschutz or BfV, often Bundesverfassungsschutz) is the Federal Republic of Germany’s domestic security agency. https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Federal_Office_for_the_Protection_of_the_Constitution
[2] The AFD proposal to German parliament as PDF file (German): https://publish.barrikade.info/IMG/pdf/indy.pdf
[3] Horst Lorenz Seehofer (born 4 July 1949) is a German politician serving as Leader of the Christian Social Union (CSU) from 2008 to 2019 and Minister of the Interior, Building and Community since 2018 under Chancellor Angela Merkel. https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Horst_Seehofer
NON. C’est exactement ce que nous avons fait et que nous ferons. Nous luttons contre la 6e attaque DDoS cette année et nous repoussons également celle-ci. Cela prend du temps et de l'énergie, car l'infrastructure doit être adaptée.
Grâce au large soutien des hébergeurs, dont certains sont également concernés, nous progressons bien. Néanmoins, nous ne pouvons pas dire exactement quand nous serons de retour sur le net.
Publié à l'origine par Barrikade Info. Traduit par Enough 14.
À ce stade, un GRAND MERCI aux braves et courageux donateurs!
Les coûts de l'opération en cours pour la période à venir sont couverts, ce qui nous a fait très plaisir
Au cours des six derniers mois, de plus en plus de fonds ont été collectés pour nous faire taire. Eux, les agresseurs (l'extrême droite et leurs amis du parti, jusqu'aux autorités fédérales et aux représentants du gouvernement), y voient apparemment une possibilité d'utiliser des moyens techniques malveillants pour faire taire l'une des voix de l'opinion contre-publique.
Comme l'écrit les médias spécialisés, le prix quotidien d'une attaque DDoS est de 200 à 400 € par jour. Cela rend ces attaques vicieuses simples et abordables. La violence et l'argent sont ce avec quoi la droite a toujours fonctionné.
Qu'il s'agisse de lettres de menaces - attaques DDoS ou interdictions - nous ne cédons pas.
Cela ne fonctionnera pas!
Nous fournissons à la résistance émancipatrice sous toutes ses différentes formes une PLATEFORME DE PUBLICATION OUVERTE pour rendre public le contenu et la critique en actes contre le système au pouvoir.
L'analyse et la critique (en actes) dans le monde germanophone se «formulent» contre le régime raciste, patriarcal, destructeur de vies et capitaliste dans TOUTES ses formes de violence. Cela inclut l'ordre national démocratique bourgeois représentatif et ses organes de l'ordre (y compris la police, les tribunaux et le BfV [1]).
Attaquer cet ordre avec tous les moyens politiques afin de créer un monde émancipé, socialement juste, habilitant la vie, libre de toute oppression et exploitation, est le but de tout mouvement de libération. Le fait qu'un mouvement réponde à ces exigences se mesure à ses étapes stratégiques et aux moyens qu'il utilise.
Il doit être possible de les négocier publiquement afin de discuter des objectifs, de les accompagner de manière critique et de les transformer en solidarité.
À cette fin, la publicité est fondamentalement nécessaire et théoriquement également garantie dans l'ordre national bourgeois démocratique représentatif. Ainsi que le fait que les personnes bénéficient d'un droit fondamental à l'information.
Ce n'est que lorsqu'il s'agit de transformer l'ordre national violent (c'est-à-dire la constitution) en une société socialement juste et émancipatrice à l'abri de l'oppression et de l'exploitation, tout l'appareil de pouvoir et de répression entre en jeu pour faire taire la sphère contre-publique.
Et c'est là que nous, qui rendons la CONTRE-PUBLICITÉ possible, entrons en jeu.
Tant que le reportage judiciaire des travaux et des informations des radiodiffuseurs publics est produit selon les critères du marché, il n'y a pas de danger.
Le danger ne vient que lorsque le contenu et la critique en actes du système au pouvoir se matérialisent sous la forme d'une PLATEFORME DE PUBLICATION OUVERTE. La critique en actes et liée au contenu fait toujours référence aux relations dominantes entre le pouvoir et les décisions et leurs apologistes.
Il n'est donc pas étonnant que l'AFD ait soumis une proposition d'interdiction de.Indymedia au parlement allemand le 1er juillet [2]. Dans cette motion, il construit des mensonges et des fausses nouvelles, car ils sont devenus la normalité de la réalité d'extrême droite. Malgré cela ou précisément à cause de cela, Horst [3] a adopté le concept d'extrême droite et condamne «la violence de rendre public» et met le Verfassungsschutz [1] sur une institution publique protégée par la constitution.
Notes:
[1] L’Office fédéral pour la protection de la Constitution (allemand: Bundesamt für Verfassungsschutz ou BfV, souvent Bundesverfassungsschutz) est l’agence de sécurité intérieure de la République fédérale d’Allemagne. https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Federation_Office_for_the_Protection_of_the_Constitution
[2] La proposition de l'AFD au parlement allemand sous forme de fichier PDF (allemand): https://publish.barrikade.info/IMG/pdf/indy.pdf
[3] Horst Lorenz Seehofer (né le 4 juillet 1949) est un homme politique allemand ayant été chef de l'Union chrétienne sociale (CSU) de 2008 à 2019 et ministre de l'Intérieur, du Bâtiment et de la Communauté depuis 2018 sous la chancelière Angela Merkel. https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Horst_Seehofer