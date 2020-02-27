Tweebosbuurt menacé Appel a converger !

Mis a jour : le jeudi 27 février 2020 à 11:45

Salut,



On vous écrit de Tweebosbuurt. Aujourd’hui, un nouveau squat s’est fait expulser de maniéré illégale une fois de plus. La police a procédé a 3 arrestations des opposant.Es present.Es dans le lieu. Ceci montre une fois de plus la capacité de la police a respecter les lois. En effet, cette expulsion est illégale car les personnes étaient présentes depuis 8 jours, donc en accord avec la loi qui prévoit 48h. Le tout argumenté par un dossier complet de preuves datées et tamponnées par le tribunal de Rotterdam. La seule infraction commise est que Vestia n’a pas mentionne l’existence de ces dossiers quand la police est rentrée a coup de bélier dans la porte.

Vestia, épaulé par la police, est hors la loi.



Dans quelques jours, le 4 mars précisément, 6 squats vont se faire expulser, 6 maisons ou vivent des gens depuis quelques mois, répondant a l’appel a venir occuper le quartier contre la gentrification et les expulsions.

6 maisons ouvertes pour contrer le rouleau compresseur que représente Vestia, vont voir leur porte détruite.



Cette date du 4 mars est décisive, tant pour la sauvegarde de ces lieux de vies que la pérennité de la lutte, ici même, à Tweebosbuurt.



Nous lançons donc un grand appel a venir occuper, défendre et habiter le quartier, avant et après les expulsions. Pour ne plus laisser place aux grandes entreprises, comme Vestia et tant d’autres, détruire les quartiers populaires. Pour ne plus laisser place a la police servant de chien de garde a Vestia, qui manipule impunément les lois, faisant de la misère leur business.



C’est maintenant que ça se passe. Nous avons besoin de votre solidarité

Prenez toutes les affaires dont vous pensez avoir besoin, auto-gérez vous

On sait pas si on pourra héberger, ça dépend des keufs !



Parce que nous sommes de toutes les bagarres.









































Hey,



We write to you from Tweebosbuurt. Today, once more there has been another illegal large scale eviction. The police broke through the door with a battering ram, and arrested 3 people inside. That proves again that the police ignore the law: this eviction was completely illegal, inhabitants were there for 8 days, way more than the required 48h. They had documents proving they were living there for all that time and they were stamped by the court of Rotterdam proving the authenticity of the date. Vestia took those documents and gave a false statement to the police saying the squatters had arrived that day. They mentioned nothing about the documents when the police broke in.

Vestia and the police were the only criminals here.



In a few days, the 4th of march, 6 squats are supposed to be evicted. 6 houses where people have lived for months, answering the call to occupy Tweebosbuurt to fight against gentrification and evictions. 6 houses opened against the demolition machine that Vestia is will see their doors demolished.



This date of the 4th of march is decisive for the survival of our living spaces and for the survival of this struggle here and now in Tweebosbuurt.



We’re calling for people to come to defend and inhabit this neighborhood, before and after the evictions. Let’s stop companies like Vestia and many others from destroying working class neighborhoods! Let’s stop the police from being their watchdogs, manipulating law and procedure without consequence in order to harm us and make money out of misery.



It’s happening now. We need your solidarity.

Take what you need, we don’t know if we will be able host people, it depends on the police actions!



‘cause we’re always up for a fight.













































Hey, wir schreiben euch aus tweebosbuurt. Heute hat die Polizei in einer erneuten illegalen Raeumung die tuer aufgebrochen und drei meschen verhaftet . Das beweist wieder einmal das die bullen das gesetz ignorieren diese raeumung war komplett illegal die besetzer waren acht tage in dem gebaeude wesentlich mehr als die benoetigten 48 stunden. wir hatten dokumente mit dem stempel dess rotterdsammer gerichts die das beweisen . Vestia hat diese dokumente genommen und ein faltsches statement abgegeben wir waeren erst heute angekommen . Die bullen haben das iognoriert

vestia und ide bullen sind die einzigen kriminellen hier !



In einn paar tagen am 4 maertz sollen 6 bestzte haeuser geraeumt werden . Haeuser in denen menschen fuer monate gewohnt haben die dem aufruf zum kampf gegen gentrifizierung und raeumungen in tweebosbuurt gefolgt sind .



Dieses datum ist entscheident in unserem kampf fuer das ueberleben von lebensreumen hier in tweebosbuurt !



Wir rufen euch auf uns gesellschaft bei der verteidgung dieser nachbarschaft zu leisten vor und nach der raeumung . Lasst uns vestia und ihre stiefellecker die bullen stoppen und zeigen das sie das gesetz zwar manipulieren und brechen koennen uns aber nicht !

Es geschieht jetzt wir brauchen eure solidaritaet bringt eigenes equipment . Alerta alerta antifaschista !